Parvathy Thiruvothu, Chinmayi Sripaada & Other Celebs Question ONV Award To #MeToo Accused Vairamuthu

The recently announced ONV Award has sparked yet another controversy. Recently, Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu was chosen for the 5th ONV literary award, which has now been slammed by Malayalam celebs including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Geethu Mohandas, Rima Kallingal and Anjali Menon. Calling out the jury members for honouring the poet who is also a #MeToo accused, the celebs took to their social media to express their disappointment by calling the act disrespectful towards the late legendary poet ONV Kurup.

Actress Parvathy took to her social media handle to post a hard-hitting message that read, "ONV sir is our pride. His contribution as a poet and lyricist is incomparable. How it has nourished our culture, our hearts and minds have benefited through his body of work. This is exactly why it is immense disrespect to give such an honour in his name to the accused of sexual assault crimes."

Under the same post, the actress stated that it was unfair to honour Vairamuthu who has been allegedly accused by 17 women including singer Chinmayi Sripaada of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. She further added, "17 women have come out with their stories. We don't know how many more have been wronged. There seems to be enough whataboutery to continue wronging those who are wronged. Only to uphold the reputation of those in power. Nothing is more important than humanity. If you come at me with the art vs artist debate, let me tell you that for me the humanity of the person creating the art is the only thing I'd choose to look at. I can live without the "art" of those who hollow out lives with absolute impunity. How do you justify this? #adoorgopalakrishnan and the jury who decided to the accused Vairamuthu this honour."

On the other hand, Chinmayi also criticized the jury with her latest social media post. An evidently disappointed singer tweeted, "Mr. Vairamuthu gets the fifth ONV literary award instituted by the ONV Cultural Academy. Wow. Late Mr ONV Kurup would be proud."

Actress-turned-director Geethu Mohandas expressed her support to Chinmayi as she wrote on her social media, "An award in the name of one of our greatest literary figure shouldn't go to a man accused by 17 women of sexual harassment. In solidarity with you #ChinmayiSripada."

On the other hand, popular actress Rima Kallingal wrote, "Vairamuthu has been called out for sexual harassment by 17 women."

Revealing that she is disturbed to learn about the ONV Academy's latest decision to honour an alleged perpetrator, director Anjali Menon tweeted, "ONV Sir's name resounds with deep sensitivity, dignity and respect for any Malayalee. Therefore very disturbed to know that ONV Academy has chosen an alleged perpetrator (called out by 17 women) for the #ONVAward. Are these the values they celebrate?"

ONV Sir's name resounds with deep sensitivity, dignity and respect for any Malayalee. Therefore very disturbed to know that ONV Academy has chosen an alleged perpetrator (called out by 17 women) for the #ONVAward. Are these the values they celebrate? https://t.co/Y87dOIcGfj — Anjali Menon (@AnjaliMenonFilm) May 27, 2021

Responding to the reactions by many celebrities, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who is also Chairman of the ONV Cultural Academy, during his media interaction said that the award is given purely for excellence in writing and therefore the decision of the jury will not be re-evaluated.

For the unversed, the ONV Award is given to poets and lyricist across India as a recognition of their work. This time, the award was decided by a jury including poet Prabha Varma, writer Alankode Leelakrishnan and Malayalam University Vice-Chancellor Anil Vallathol. Notably, this marks the first time when a non-Keralite has been chosen for the prestigious award.