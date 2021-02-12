Parvathy Thiruvothu Slams Political Entry Rumours; Says She Is Not Approached By Any Party

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the popular actress slammed the rumours which suggested that she is making her political entry. Recently some leading Malayalam media had reported that the talented actress is contesting in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, as an LDF candidate. However, Parvathy Thiruvothu took to her official Twitter page and put an end to the rumours.

The actress retweeted a report published by a leading Malayalam daily that suggested her political entry and wrote: "Shame on such baseless and misleading articles. I never said anything about contesting and no party has approached me. I demand a correction on this."

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is fielding Parvathy Thiruvothu in the upcoming Kerala state assembly polls, anticipating the votes of youth. The grapevine had also suggested that the actress is indeed interested in a political entry. However, Parvathy's clarification has now put the speculations to rest.

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who has made a mark with her exceptional performances, has also made headlines with her bold stance. She has been making headlines by calling out the misogyny in the Malayalam film industry, and her open clash with the Malayalam actors association, A.M.M.A. Parvathy had quit the association recently, after General Secretary Edavela Babu made a derogatory comment on the attacked actress.

Coming to her acting career, Parvathy Thiruvothu will be seen in the upcoming projects Varthamanam and Aarkkariyam, which are gearing up for the releases. She is playing a key role in Navarasa, the upcoming Netflix anthology produced by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Parvathy is also planning to make her directorial debut with a social drama, soon.

Also Read:

Kerala Actor Abduction Case: Additional Special Sessions Court To Resume Trial On February 16

Jallikattu Is Out Of Oscar Race; Fails To Make Cut In Best International Feature Film Category