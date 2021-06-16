Parvathy Thiruvothu Unlikes Rapper Vedan's Apology Post; Says She's Always With The Survivors

Parvathy Thiruvothu, the talented actress has been receiving flak on social media 'liking' rapper Vedan's apology post on sexual misconduct. The Aarkkariyam actress has been harshly criticized and trolled by the netizens, for her double standards and selected feminism. However, Parvathy Thiruvothu has now unliked Vedan's post and expressed regret.

The actress took to her official social media handles and expressed her regret over liking the rapper's apology, with a special post. In her post, Parvathy has reassured her followers that she is always with the survivors. She also removed her 'like' from the apology post made by Vedan, after he was outed by multiple women for sexual misconduct.

Read Parvathy Thiruvothu's post here:

"An apology to the survivors.

I apologise sincerely to the survivors who have so bravely spoken up against the accused singer Vedan. I had liked his apology post with the thought that many men don't even acknowledge that they were at fault. I know clearly that it is not something to celebrate. I truly believe that it's of paramount importance that the survivors be respected as they go forth with the case. However, I removed my "like" as soon as I got to know that a few survivors said the apology was not a sincere one.

I stand corrected. Whether to forgive and how to heal is always the right of the survivor and I'll only always stand by them.

I would like to apologise if you felt let down by me."

Recently, Parvathy Thiruvothu had called out the ONV Cultural Academy for honouring poet Vairamuthu with the prestigious ONV Award. The actress had pointed out that the academy failed to consider the fact that Vairamuthu was accused of sexual misconduct by several women as a part of the 'Me Too' movement. As a result, the academy was forced to reconsider the decision, and the Tamil poet had to 'return' the award.

Now, the netizens are pointing out that Parvathy Thiruvothu is showing double standards by supporting Vedan, who is also accused of sexual misconduct. The followers of the actress were quite disappointed with her, as she has always been a strong voice against sexism in Malayalam cinema. However, the actress has now put an end to the controversy by apologizing for supporting the rapper.