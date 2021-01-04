Poet-Lyricist Anil Panachooran Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Anil Panachooran, the renowned poet-lyricist passed away on Sunday (January 3, 2021) due to COVID-19 complications. The 51-year-old, who was admitted to the Kims Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, breathed his last at 8.10 PM on Sunday following a cardiac arrest. Anil Panachooran is survived by his wife Maya, and children Maithreyi and Arun.

As per the reports, the renowned lyricist who had visited a temple with his friends on Sunday morning was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed. Anil Panachooran was initially admitted to a private hospital in Kayamkulam and was later shifted to Karunagapally Valiyath Hospital, and later to the Kims Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. According to the close sources, Anil Panachooran was asymptomatic of COVID-19 and was doing fine till Sunday morning.

The popular poet was born as PU Anil Kumar to Udayabanu and Draupadi, in Govindamuttam, Kayamkulam. He finished his college education at TKM College, Thiruvananthapuram, and later graduated in law from the Thiruvananthapuram Law Academy. He later began practicing as a lawyer, and subsequently began his career as a poet.

Anil Panachooran later ventured into Malayalam film songwriting and rose to fame with the songs Chora Veena Mannil from Lal Jose's Arabikatha and Vythyasthanam Oru from Kadha Parayumbol. He had also made his playback singing and acting debut with the Chora Venna Mannil song, which has been considered as one of the finest songs based on Communism produced by the Malayalam cinema. Valayil Veena Kilikal, Anadhan, Pranayakalam, and Oru Mazha Peythenkil are some of his most popular works as a poet.

