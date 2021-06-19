    For Quick Alerts
      Poet-Lyricist S Ramesan Nair Passes Away

      Renowned Malayalam poet and lyricist S Ramesan Nair passed away on Friday (June 18) at a private hospital in Kerala. Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 related complications. He was 73 and is survived by his wife P Rema and son Manu Ramesan.

      The septuagenarian had made it into films with the 1985 film Pathamudayam directed by J Sasikumar and starring Mohanlal, Urvashi, MG Soman and TG Ravi. His best songs include 'Neeyen Kinavo' (Hello My Dear Wrong Number- 1986), 'Oru Rajamalli Vidarunna Pole' (Aniyathipraavu-1997) and 'Ambadi Payyukal' (Chandranudikkuna Dikkil-1999) among many others. Reportedly, he had penned as many as 500 songs.

      He was bestowed with the Kerala Sahithya Akademi Award in 2010 for his contribution to the poetic world. Nair was honoured with the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in 2018 for his collection of poems, Gurupournami. Ramesan had also worked as a sub-editor and producer at Kerala Bhasha Institute and All India Radio respectively.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 15:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 19, 2021
