Pranav Mohanlal’s First Look From Hridayam Is Out

It's Pranav Mohanlal's 31st birthday today (July 13). And to wish him with a memorable gift on his big day, Vineeth Sreenivasan the director of his next Hridayam dropped the film's first look poster featuring the actor.

Sharing the special poster, Vineeth tweeted, "There is so much I want to talk about Appu (Pranav). But I think I will wait until the film comes out and people see it. For now I ll leave the poster here!! Happy birthday our dear dearest Pranav Mohanlal @impranavlal."

There is so much I want to talk about Appu. But I think I will wait until the film comes out and people see it.

For now I ll leave the poster here!!

Happy birthday our dear dearest Pranav Mohanlal 😊😊 @impranavlal#HappyBirthdayPranavMohanlal pic.twitter.com/va086LYbIu — Vineeth Sreenivasan (@Vineeth_Sree) July 13, 2021

The latest poster of the film has indeed taken the internet by storm with many gushing over Pranav's striking resemblance with his father and legendary actor Mohanlal. Apparently, netizens were reminded of the senior actor's 1988 film Chithram in which he played the role of a freelance photographer. A few enthusiastic fans of the actors have been sharing a collage of the two pictures to celebrate the special day.

Interestingly, Hridayam's poster was also shared by Mohanlal. Expressing thrill and happiness, the stalwart tweeted, "Happy Birthday Appu. Thrilled to share this poster of Pranav in his upcoming film 'Hridayam'. God Bless."

An evidently elated Pranav also shared the poster adding that the film is very close to his heart. He tweeted, "A project that is extremely close to my heart Hridayam."

Talking more about the film, written by Vineeth Sreenivasan and bankrolled by Merryland Cinemas, Hridayam's posters featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran respectively were unveiled a few days back. Touted to be a romantic drama, the film also features Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian, Baiju Santhosh, Meenakshi Raveendran and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal roles. The technical team of Pranav Mohanlal-starrer includes cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil, music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab and editor Ranjan Abraham.

On a related note, Pranav is also a part of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham that features Mohanlal in the lead role. The epic drama is slated to release on August 12, ahead of Onam.