Pranav Mohanlal Wins The Internet With His Kind Act, Watch Video

Pranav Mohanlal, the young actor, and son of superstar Mohanlal has always surprised the netizens with his simplicity. The star kid-turned-actor has always lead a normal lifestyle and tries to stay away from media as much as possible. Interestingly, Pranav Mohanlal is now winning the internet with his kind act.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, the Hridayam actor is seen saving a stray dog from the sea. The video shows Pranav Mohanlal swimming towards the shore, with the stray dog he rescued. After bringing the dog ashore, the star kid let him play with the other dogs and walked away.

The netizens have been heaping praises on Pranav Mohanlal for his kind act after the video went viral on social media platforms. The cine-goers are also congratulating Pranav's parents Mohanlal and Suchitra, for instilling great values in their son. Well, the young actor definitely deserves great applause for the efforts he took to save an innocent life from the sea.

Coming to the work front, Pranav Mohanlal will be next seen in Hridayam, the highly anticipated upcoming family drama. The movie, which is directed by the multi-faceted talent Vineeth Sreenivasan, was wrapped up last month. Pranav Mohanlal is playing the central character in the project, which will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran as the female leads.

Pranav Mohanlal will also be seen in a cameo appearance in the most awaited Mohanlal project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. As per the reports, the star kid is playing the younger version of his father Mohanlal's character, Kunjali Marakkar IV in the magnum opus which is directed by Priyadarshan. Marakkar is expected to hit the theatres once the world comes back to normalcy.