Prithviraj Sukumaran As ACP Satyajith Is On A Mission To Solve A Murder Mystery In The New Promo Of Cold Case

Ever since the trailer dropped, movie buffs have been eagerly waiting for Amazon Prime Video's latest Malayalam direct-to-service offering, Cold Case. The popular OTT platform today unveiled a new dialogue promo, further heightening the suspense and mayhem in this unique investigative crime thriller.

The promo showcases ACP Satyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran, once again in one of his most adored on-screen roles) immersed in investigating a rather difficult murder case that has limited information.

Exclusive: Aditi Balan On Cold Case, Working With Prithviraj Sukumaran & Long Hiatus Post Aruvi's Success!

Suresh Gopi Reveals His Second Look From Ottakkomban; Wins The Internet!

Jointly produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, directed by Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, Cold Case is an investigative crime thriller. Cold Case is a riveting story of a complex murder case, the investigation of which is taken on by one of Trivandrum's most brilliant officers- ACP Satyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran). As Satyajith unravels several mysteries behind the murder, the case takes a rather 'cold' turn with the emergence of supernatural forces in the case. Finding their way through parallel investigations ACP Satyajith and investigative journalist Medha Padmaja (Aditi Balan) eventually cross paths to unearth secrets they never imagined.

Unravel the mayhem around this mysterious murder on June 30 with an exclusive world premiere of Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video.