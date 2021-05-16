Prithviraj, Indrajith, Jayasurya And Narain Have A Classmates Reunion Yet Again: Pictures Go Viral!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Narain, the actors who played the lead roles in the blockbuster movie Classmates, have had a virtual reunion last during amidst the pandemic first wave. Interestingly, the actors had their second virtual reunion recently, to the much excitement of the Malayalam cinema audiences who loved Classmates.

Indrajith, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, and Narain, took to their official social media pages and shared a glimpse of the second virtual reunion for their fans and followers. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who played the role of Sukumaran in Classmates, shared a picture on his official pages and wrote: "Last year's lockdown, we put out a similar screenshot. Difference this time being, I'm lucky to be at home with family as opposed to the middle of the desert, and India is waging a battle far tougher than same time a year back. As much as we enjoy doing this, we hope the next time it's out of choice, and not because we cannot meet up for real! Stay home. Stay safe. #Classmates."

"കോവിഡ് കാലത്തിന് മുൻപ് സിലിമയിൽ അഫിനയിച്ചിരുന്നു എന്ന് പറയപ്പെടുന്ന നാല് ഫീകര പ്രവർത്തകർ @indrajith_s @therealprithvi @narainraam #stayhome #staysafe," wrote Jayasurya who played the character Satheeshan Kanjikkuzhi in the movie. Indrajith Sukumaran, who appeared as Pious in the movie, shared a fun screenshot of their virtual reunion on his Insta story, and wrote: "After a year! The same story..."

"Here v meet again🙂 Lets hope and pray that everything settles down soon with no more lockdowns keeping us apart. #classmates @actor_jayasurya @therealprithvi @indrajith_s," wrote Narain, who rose to fame with his character Murali in Classmates.