Prithviraj Shares A Shooting Still Of His Mom Mallika & Mohanlal From Bro Daddy Location; Wins The Internet

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is currently busy with his second directorial venture, the Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is currently progressing in Hyderabad. Recently, Prithviraj shared a shooting still from the location of Bro Daddy, featuring his mom Mallika Sukumaran and leading man Mohanlal.

In the location still, that has been going viral on social media, the complete actor and senior actress are seen shooting for a scene. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is all excited about directing his dear mother and favourite actor for a scene together, took to his social media pages and wrote: "When you get to direct an all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame! ❤️❤️❤️ @mohanlal @sukumaranmallika @antonyperumbavoor @brodaddymovie"

Mallika Sukumaran, who is all excited about being a part of her younger son's directorial venture, shared a click with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal on her Facebook page. "The most precious Onam gift I have ever received... To act in a film with a legend of Indian Cinema, my Lalu , Mohan Lal , a film produced by my brother Antony Perumbavoor and finally that film to be directed by the little master , my own Dadu (Prithviraj) ....Thank God for this real blessing....🙏🌹🙏🌹🙏🌹Bro Daddy," wrote the senior actress.

Coming back to Bro Daddy, the project marks Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran after the huge success of Lucifer. The project, which is said to be a comedy entertainer, features Mohanlal and Prithviraj as a father-son duo. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Meena appear as the female leads in the movie, which features Soubin Shahir, Kaniha, Murali Gopy, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, and others in the pivotal roles. The much-awaited project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.