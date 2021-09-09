Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren's Gold Starts Rolling, See Pics

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is joining hands with hitmaker Alphonse Puthren for the first time in his career, for the upcoming project Gold. The highly anticipated project, which marks Alphonse Puthren's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 6 years, started rolling on September 8, Wednesday. The exciting news was announced by Prithviraj through his official social media handles.

The actor-filmmaker shared the picture of the clapboard of Gold on his social media handles, thus announcing that the project has started rolling. The pooja ceremony of the much-awaited project was held at Kochi on Wednesday evening, in the presence of director Alphonse Puthren, Prithviraj's mother Mallika Sukumaran, co-producer Listin Stephen, and the rest of the team members.

As per the reports, the actor-filmmaker is expected to start shooting for the project, in a couple of days. Both Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon, who is also the co-producer of Gold, skipped the pooja ceremony as they wanted to spend time with their daughter Alankrita aka Ally, who celebrated her 7th birthday on September 8.

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is reportedly roped in to play the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in Gold. The makers are expected to officially announce the collaboration, very soon. In that case, the Alphonse Puthren project will mark the second collaboration of Prithviraj and Nayanthara, who have earlier shared the screen in a special item number in the blockbuster movie Twenty 20.

Alphonse Puthren was planning to make a comeback to filmmaking with the Fahadh Faasil-Nayanthara starrer, Paattu. However, the highly anticipated project is delayed now due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala. As per the reports, Paattu demands to be shot with a large crew and will start rolling only after the world comes back to normalcy.