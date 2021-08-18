Prithviraj Sukumaran And Nayanthara To Team Up For Alphonse Puthren Project?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is all set to join hands with hitmaker Alphonse Puthren, for his upcoming project. The highly exciting update was revealed by the actor-filmmaker himself, in a recent interview given to leading media. Now, the sources close to the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren have revealed a highly exciting update.

If the reports are to be believed, Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Prithviraj in the project. In that case, the project will mark the lady superstar's first collaboration with the actor-filmmaker. The grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to officially announce the project, on the auspicious occasion of Thiruvonam.

The untitled project also marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with Alphonse Puthren, one of the most sought-after filmmakers of the south Indian film industry. The project is produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. The Prithviraj-Alphonse project is expected to start rolling from the first week of September 2021.

Nayanthara was originally supposed to join hands with Alphonse Puthren, for the upcoming project Paattu. However, the much-awaited project, which will feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, is currently delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Alphonse Puthren and Nayanthara are joining hands for the Prithviraj Sukumaran project.

Coming to Prithviraj Sukumaran's career, the actor-filmmaker is currently on a high with the great success of his latest outing, Kuruthi. The multi-faceted talent is currently busy with the shooting of his second directorial venture Bro Daddy, which features Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj has some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including Theerppu, Kaduva, Kaappa, and others.