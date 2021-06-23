Prithviraj Sukumaran Confirms Joining A Pan-Indian Project; Official Update Is On The Way!

Prithviraj Sukumaran is unarguably one of the busiest actors of Malayalam cinema. The multi-faceted talent is currently on a signing spree and has some highly exciting projects in his kitty. During his first Instagram Live on Tuesday (June 22, 2021), Prithviraj Sukumaran confirmed that he has joined the star cast of a prestigious pan-Indian project.

Even though the actor-filmmaker refrained from revealing the details of the project, he confirmed that it is being made in all major Indian languages. Prithviraj Sukumaran also confirmed that his inclusion in the project will be officially announced by the makers with an update, very soon.

However, Prithviraj's confirmation has once again sparked the rumours which suggest that the actor has been roped in for the upcoming Prabhas starrer, Salaar. From the past couple of weeks, it has been speculated that the Cold Case actor is playing the antagonist in Salaar, which is directed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF fame director.

To the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is joining hands with Prashanth Neel and his team for the release of KGF Chapter 2. The Malayalam version of the Yash starrer is distributed by the actor-filmmaker's home banner, Prithviraj Productions. While announcing the collaboration, Prithviraj had mentioned that director Prashanth and production banner Hombale Films had expressed interest in associating with him for a project. This revelation paved the way for the speculations regarding the actor's inclusion in Salaar.

Coming to Prithviraj Sukumaran's acting career, the actor will be next seen in the highly anticipated mystery crime thriller Cold Case. The much-awaited project will release on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, on June 30. Prithviraj is playing the role of ACP Sathyajith, a police officer who investigates a mysterious murder case, in the movie.