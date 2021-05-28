Prithviraj Sukumaran Faces Cyberattack Over Lakshadweep Row; Film Industry Extends Solidarity

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema has faced brutal cyberattacks multiple times in the past. Sadly, Prithviraj is once again being brutally attacked by the netizens for supporting the Lakshadweep localities over the ongoing issue. However, the film industry members have now extended their support to the actor-filmmaker.

To the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran had penned a note in his social media pages recently, in support of Lakshadweep and its people. In his note, the actor shared the memories of shooting for his popular film Anarkali and directorial debut Lucifer in the union territory. Prithviraj had also added that he has been receiving messages from the people in Lakshadweep, who requested him to bring the issue to light.

Read Prithviraj's post here:

However, the Lucifer director's post didn't go well with certain groups that exist on social media. Prithviraj Sukumaran has been facing a brutal cyberattack for the past few days. Sadly, things took an ugly turn with the personal attacks towards the actor-filmmaker and his family.

Even though Prithviraj Sukumaran is maintaining a dignified silence over the cyberattack, his friends and colleagues from the film industry extended solidarity to the actor. Several renowned faces of the Malayalam cinema, including senior filmmaker Priyadarshan, actor Aju Varghese, actor-writer Anoop Menon, young directors Jude Anthany Joseph, Midhun Manuel Thomas, and others, came out in support of Prithviraj.

