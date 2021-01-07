Prithviraj Sukumaran-Jeethu Joseph Duo's Memories To Get A Sequel?

Memories, the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Jeethu Joseph duo's 2013-released project is one of the most loved cop thrillers of the last decade. Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance as Sam Alex, the alcoholic police officer in the movie had won him several awards and accolades. Interestingly, in a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph revealed that Memories might get a sequel.

In his interview with The Cue, director Jeethu revealed that they are considering the possibilities of a sequel to Memories. But, it is not possible for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer to have a sequel that is a continuation of the first installment. It is because the central character Sam Alex wraps up the investigations, and it completely changes him as a person.

According to Jeethu Joseph, the biggest highlight of Memories was Prithviraj's character Sam Alex, who is on a self-destructive path. But in the climax, he comes back to the normal life. So, if the movie is getting a sequel, the character will have completely different traits. If he successfully comes up with a story that fits with the persona of new Sam Alex, the sequel will happen.

Coming to their respective careers, Prithviraj Sukumaran is extremely busy with his career with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. The multi-faceted talent recently wrapped up the shooting of his highly anticipated projects Cold Case and Kuruthi. Prithviraj is expected to start shooting for the action thriller Theerppu, which is written by Murali Gopy and directed by Ratish Ambat, very soon.

Jeethu Joseph, on the other hand, is busy with the final stage post-production activities of the Drishyam sequel, which has been titled Drishyam 2. The Mohanlal starrer is all set to get premiered on the highly popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video very soon.

Also Read:

Prithviraj Sukumaran Posts A Picture With Mohanlal; What Is Cooking?

Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Kuruthi; Shares A Glimpse Of What Is In Store!