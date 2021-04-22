Prithviraj Sukumaran Looks Intense As Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan; New Stills Go Viral!

Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally kickstarted the shooting of Kaduva, the upcoming Shaji Kailas directorial. The actor-filmmaker recently took to his official social media pages and shared his look as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, the central character. Prithviraj looks intense in the mass hero avatar in the still, which has been going viral on social media.

As reported earlier, the Shaji Kailas directorial features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, who is widely known as Kaduva. The character is based on a real-life planter of the same name, who hails from the Kottayam district of Kerala. However, the makers have confirmed that the movie is majorly based on a fictional story.

Prithviraj Sukumaran had taken the social media by storm with the official first look of Kaduva, in which he was seen sitting a police jeep. The actor is sporting the much-celebrated "achayan" look in the movie, with a white kurta, teamed up with white dhoti, rosary, and statement ornaments.

Vivek Oberoi, the popular Bollywood actor is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema with Kaduva, after the great success of the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. As reported earlier, the actor is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which marks his second collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Samyuktha Menon, the young actress appears as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in the movie. Kaduva features Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, baby Vriddhi Vishal, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

Abhinandan Ramanujam in the DOP of the project. S Thaman, the popular musician makes has been roped in to compose the songs and background score for Kaduva. Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. The mass entertainer is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

