Prithviraj Sukumaran Makes A Major Revelation About Gold; Says It Has An Interesting Subject!

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming project, Gold. The highly anticipated film marks the actor-filmmaker's first collaboration with the celebrated director Alphonse Puthren. In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, Prithviraj Sukumaran made a major revelation about Gold.

When he was asked about Gold, the multi-faceted talent revealed that it has a very interesting subject. According to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Alphonse Puthren directorial is a unique thriller that also has shades of comedy. He hinted that Gold comes in the lines of director Alphonse's highly popular outing Neram, which had Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's revelation about the genre of the film has left both his fans and Malayalam cinema lovers, totally excited. Notably, the cast and crew members have not released many location stills of the picture, to maintain the suspense factor around it. Reportedly, director Alphonse Puthren is planning to deliver a complete surprise package for the audiences with his first collaboration with Prithviraj.

As reported earlier, Gold will also mark the second onscreen collaboration of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema (the duo has earlier appeared together in a special song in multi-starrer Twenty 20). According to the latest updates, Nayanthara is playing a powerful role in the comedy thriller, which also marks her first collaboration with director Alphonse Puthren.

To the unversed, the actress was originally teamed up with director Alphonse for the much-awaited Fahadh Faasil starrer, Paattu. However, the project is currently put on the backburner, as it demands extensive production which is impossible right now due to the pandemic restrictions.

Coming back to Gold, the movie will feature an extensive star cast including Krishna Shankar, Shabareesh Varma, Mallika Sukumaran, Thesni Khan, and others. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.