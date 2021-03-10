Prithviraj Sukumaran Makes Television Debut; To Host Master Chef Malayalam?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is totally busy in his career with some promising projects in the pipeline. If the reports are to be believed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is now all set to make his television debut soon. The grapevine suggests that the actor-filmmaker has been roped in as the host of the Master Chef Malayalam show.

According to the rumour mills, the internationally popular cooking show Master Chef is all set to get its regional versions soon. Banijay Productions, the production banner that has been backing popular shows like Bigg Boss, is reported teaming up with Sun Network, to launch the regional versions of Master Chef. Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the team as the host of the Malayalam version.

If the reports are to be true, Vijay Sethupathi, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Kiccha Sudeep are roped in to host the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions of Master Chef, respectively. The highly anticipated show is expected to have a 39-days-long first season with 26 regular episodes and 13 masterclasses. Master Chef Malayalam will be aired on Sun Network's Malayalam channel, Surya TV.

Coming to his acting career, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be next seen in the highly anticipated investigative thriller Cold Case. The movie, which is directed by Tanu Balak will have the actor once again playing the role of a police officer, named Sathyajith IPS. Cold Case is expected to hit the theatres as the Vishu special release of 2021.

Prithviraj Sukumaran recently wrapped up the shooting of Kuruthi and Jana Gana Mana, which are bankrolled by his home banner Prithviraj Productions, and the Andhadhun remake Bhramam. The multi-faceted talent is currently busy with the shooting of Ratish Ambat's action thriller Theerppu. After wrapping up Theerppu, the actor will kickstart the shooting of Shaji Kailas's Kaduva.

