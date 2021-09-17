Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About Bro Daddy, Says The Mohanlal Starrer Is Made For Theatres

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent once again turned director with Bro Daddy, the upcoming Mohanlal starrer. The shooting of the highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, was wrapped up recently. In a recent interview given to a popular FM in Dubai, director Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about the Mohanlal starrer.

In the interview, the young filmmaker revealed that Bro Daddy is a film that is made for theatres. According to Prithviraj Sukumaran, the makers are planning to release the Mohanlal starrer on theatres first, once the pandemic comes under control. He also added that the project is not made for an OTT platform, thus putting an end to all the rumours.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the central character in Bro Daddy, which also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. If the reports are to be believed, Prithviraj is appearing in the role of Mohanlal's son in the project. Reportedly, the movie revolves around a Malayali Christian family, and fun incidents that happen in the lives of its members.

Mohanlal's Drishyam To Get An Indonesian Remake, Confirms Antony Perumbavoor

Even though nothing much has been revealed about Mohanlal's character in the project, the sources close to Bro Daddy have confirmed that the complete actor will be seen in a humorous role. The complete actor decided to team up with Prithviraj Sukumaran for this project after the Lucifer sequel Empuraan was delayed due to the pandemic restrictions.

Gold: Nayanthara Starts Shooting For The Prithviraj Sukumaran-Alphonse Puthren Project

Bro Daddy features an extensive star cast including Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Jagadish, Kavya Shetty, and so on in the other key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.