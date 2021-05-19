Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About Mohanlal's Barroz; Says He Can't Wait To Watch The Film!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with Mohanlal for the latter's directorial debut, Barroz. As reported earlier, Prithviraj is playing a pivotal role in the 3D fantasy film. In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam daily, the actor-filmmaker opened up about working with Mohanlal for Barroz.

In the interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran stated that he can't wait to watch Barroz, which is a one-of-a-kind film. According to the actor, more than acting in the film under Mohanlal's direction, it the thought of watching the film on the big screen that excites him the most. From Prithviraj's words, it is evident that Barroz is definitely something to watch out for.

The actor-filmmaker also revealed that he started working in Barroz without any preparations. According to Prithviraj Sukumaran, his idea was to completely surrender himself to the director and do exactly what he wants. The actor added that he has been completely chilled out while shooting for Barroz, as he trusts director Mohanlal and writer Jijo Punnoos.

Prithviraj Sukumaran added that such opportunities, where an actor gets complete freedom to perform, are very rare. Interestingly, the Lucifer director also revealed that he had promised Mohanlal that he will definitely be a part of Barroz, even though the shooting kickstarted on short notice. On the other hand, the superstar had to do some minor alterations in the schedule of his directorial debut, for Prithviraj.

As reported earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the character Ron Madhav, a US-based NRI real estate tycoon in the movie. Mohanlal, on the other hand, plays the titular character Barroz. Santhosh Sivan is the DOP of the project, while child prodigy Lydisan Nadhaswaram composes the music. The project is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.