Prithviraj Sukumaran Opts Out Of Mohanlal's Barroz: Here's What We Know

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker was roped in to play a pivotal role in Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz. The stills of Prithviraj which were taken from the sets of Mohanlal's directorial debut had gone viral on the internet. However, the latest reports suggest that the multi-faceted talent has opted out of Barroz.

Yes, you read it right. According to the sources close to the Mohanlal directorial, Prithviraj Sukumaran decided to quit the project due to his busy schedule. As reported earlier, Mohanlal and his team had to completely discard the portions that were shot initially, due to the unavailability of foreign artists and continuity issues.

The team is now re-shooting Barroz, and Prithviraj Sukumaran was unable to accommodate his dates for the film once again. The actor-filmmaker is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of Kaduva, the upcoming Shaji Kailas directorial. After finishing the shooting of Kaduva, Prithviraj is expected to take a break from acting for the preparations of his highly anticipated project, Aadujeevitham.

Bro Daddy: The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Project To Release On THIS Date?

Reportedly, Mohanlal and his team accepted Prithviraj Sukumaran's decision to quit the project graciously, and are already in search of his replacement. The rumourmills suggest that the makers are planning to cast an equally popular star in the role, which is said to be a very important one.

Minnal Murali Movie Review: Tovino Thomas-Basil Joseph Impress With This Entertaining Superhero Flick!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, on the other hand, will take a break from acting in January 2022, for the next three months. The actor will have to lose all the weight he gained for Kaduva, to play the central character of Blessy's Aadujeevitham once again. The next schedule shooting of the movie is expected to begin in March 2022, abroad.

Coming back to Barroz, Mohanlal and his team have roped in Guru Somasundaram, the Minnal Murali villain, to play a pivotal role. As per the reports, some new actors had replaced some of the faces from the original star cast. The shooting of the project, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, is currently under progress.