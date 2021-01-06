Prithviraj Sukumaran Posts A Picture With Mohanlal; What Is Cooking?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is all set to join hands with Mohanlal once again for the sequel of Lucifer, which has been titled Empuraan. Recently, the actor-director took to his official pages and shared a click with Mohanlal, with a quirky caption. The new picture of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran is now winning the internet.

"Bas ek ishaara bhaijaan..bas ek! 🦉@mohanlal", the actor-filmmaker captioned his post. To the unversed, the caption is a popular dialogue mouthed by Prithviraj Sukumaran's character Zayed Masood to Mohanlal's Khureshi Ab'Ram. Similarly, the owl emoji stands for the Owl of Minerva, which is an Illuminati cult that was used in Lucifer.

However, the cine-goers are considering Prithviraj Sukumaran's caption as a hint towards something big that is on the way. The theories that are going viral on the internet suggest that a major update on Empuraan, the Lucifer sequel might be on the way. The fans also consider the frequent meetings of Mohanlal and Prithviraj as a positive sign, which suggests Empuraam might start rolling soon.

Recently, it was rumoured that Mammootty, the megastar might have been roped in to play a pivotal role in Empuraan. Similarly, it was also suggested that Dulquer Salmaan is a part of the star cast. Even though none of these reports are confirmed yet, it is obvious that the Lucifer sequel is unarguably the most awaited upcoming project of the Malayalam film industry.

Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and writer Murali Gopy had announced that the Empuraan script is finally locked, with a social media post in September 2020. As the director-writer duo earlier suggested, the Lucifer sequel is being made on a larger scale with a massive budget. More details on the project are expected to be announced very soon.

