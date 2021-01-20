Prithviraj Sukumaran's Andhadhun Remake Is Titled Bramam; Rashi Khanna & Unni Mukundan Join The Cast?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play the lead role in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, the highly acclaimed Bollywood film that featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. As per the reports, the Prithviraj starrer has been titled Bramam. The sources also suggest that Rashi Khanna and Unni Mukundan might join the star cast of the Andhadhun remake.

According to the latest reports, the project which is directed by the senior cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran, is likely to start rolling on January 27, 2020. Prithviraj Sukumaran will reprise the character played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the original, while Mamta Mohandas is said to be roped in for the character played by Tabu.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Ahaana Krisha, the young actress will essay the role played by Radhika Apte in the original. But as per the latest updates, she is not a part of the project. Rashi Khanna is said to be playing that character. However, Unni Mukundan's role in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is yet to be revealed.

The Andhadhun remake is expected to feature some popular faces of Malayalam cinema including senior actor Shankar, Jagadish, Sudhir Karamana, Surabhi Lakshmi, and so on in the supporting roles. Sarath Balan has penned the script for the project. Director Ravi K Chandran himself handles the cinematography, while Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which is bankrolled by the banner AP International, is expected to be shot entirely inside Kerala.

Coming to Andhadhun, the 2018-released Sriram Raghvan directorial has been considered as one of the finest Hindi films of the last decade. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer emerged as a great critical and commercial success, as well as earned several awards and accolades at the various prestigious platforms of national and international levels.

Also Read: