Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam To Go The OTT Way: Reports

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema recently wrapped up the shooting of his much-awaited upcoming project, Bhramam. The movie, which is the official remake of the Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun, is directed by the senior cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran. If the latest reports are to be believed, Bhramam is gearing up for an OTT release.

Yes, you read it right. According to the grapevine, the makers are planning to release the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer on an OTT platform, owing to the second wave of pandemic. The rumourmills suggest that the Bhramam team is in talks with some of the leading OTT platforms, but the deal is yet to be finalised.

To the unversed, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer was originally planned as a theatrical release. But, the theatres are now shut down due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, and might not reopen in the near future. This has prompted the makes to opt for an OTT release, to avoid financial loss.

Bhramam will have Prithviraj Sukumaran reprising the central character played by Ayushmann Khurrana in the Andhdhun. Popular South Indian actress Rashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas are appearing as the female leads in the movie. Mamta is reprising the role played by Tabu and Rashi is playing the role essayed Radhika Apte respectively, in the remake. Unni Mukundan and senior actor Shankar are playing the other key roles.

Jagadish, Sudhir Karamana, Surabhi Lakshmi, and so on essay the supporting roles in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. Sarath Balan has penned the script for the project. Director Ravi K Chandran himself handles the cinematography. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs and original score. The editing is handled by A Sreekar Prasad. Bhramam is bankrolled by the banner AP International.