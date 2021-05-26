Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case: Amazon Prime Video Bags The OTT Rights

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema will be next seen in the upcoming crime thriller Cold Case. The highly anticipated project, which features Prithviraj in the role of a police officer, is now gearing up for a release. As per the latest reports, the OTT rights of Cold Case have been sold.

According to the latest updates, the online streaming rights of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer have been bagged by the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for a whopping price. However, the sources suggest that the crime thriller is not getting a direct OTT release. Instead, Cold Case will release in theatres first, before premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

The reports also suggest that the television streaming rights of the much-awaited project have been bagged by the popular Malayalam channel, Asianet. Expectations are riding high on Cold Case, which marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's comeback to the police roles after a long gap.

As reported earlier, the pre-production works of the project, which is directed by Tanu Balak, are almost finished. The makers are currently busy with the final touches and are planning to reveal an official update on Cold Case, very soon. If the reports are to be believed, the official teaser of the Tanu Balak directorial is on its way.

Coming to Cold Case, the movie is a unique crime thriller that revolves around a murder that happens in the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears in the role of ACP Sathyajith IPS, who leads a murder investigation, in the movie. Aditi Balan, the Aruvi fame actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie.

Cold Case is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Muhammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer Muhammed himself handles the editing.