Prithviraj Sukumaran's Cold Case To Get A Theatrical Release?

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play a police officer once again, in the upcoming project Cold Case. Earlier, it was reported that Cold Case is being made as a direct-to-OTT project. But now, the sources suggest that the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is now gearing up for a theatrical release.

According to the latest updates, the makers are intending to release the highly anticipated cop thriller in March 2021. If things go as planned, Cold Case will hit the theatres on March 4, 2021, along with some of the other most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports yet.

As per the reports, Cold Case is a unique crime thriller that revolves around a murder that happens in the capital city of Kerala, Trivandrum. Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the role of ACP Sathyajith IPS. The actor's character in the movie, which is directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Tanu Balak, is said to be entirely different from the earlier cop roles of his career.

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Tanu Balak has revealed some interesting details about Cold Case. Despite being a police story, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will not have any action sequences. The movie has been mostly shot indoors and has very few crowd scenes, which made it easy to shoot amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aditi Balan, the Aruvi fame actress is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Cold Case is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography of the project, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing. The makers are expected to reveal the official first look poster of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, very soon.

Also Read:

The Priest: The Mammootty-Manju Warrier Project To Release On February 4?

Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara Duo's Nizhal To Release In March?