Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva: Here's A Major Update On The Action Scenes Of The Film!

Prithviraj Sukumaran is back in the mass hero avatar with Kaduva, the upcoming Shaji Kailas directorial. The Kaduva teaser, which was released on December 1, 2021, had taken social media by storm. Now, the sources close to the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Shaji Kailas project have revealed a major update on its action scenes.

According to the latest updates, Kaduva will have five high-voltage action sequences, featuring leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran. Interestingly, all five action scenes are choreographed by five different stunt choreographers. The makers have roped in some of the most-celebrated stunt choreographers to design the action scenes in the Shaji Kailas directorial.

From the new updates, it is evident that Kaduva is going to be a complete entertainment package for the audiences, who love to watch electrifying action scenes on big screens. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is also expected to bring a fresh change in the industry, which has been majorly producing realistic films for the last few years.

From the Kaduva teaser, it was evident that Prithviraj Sukumaran is appearing in an out-and-out action avatar in the movie, which marks his second collaboration with director Shaji Kailas. The multi-faceted talent's get-up in the movie, which includes white kurta-dhoti, paired with statement ornaments and thick beard, has already set a new fashion trend among the Malayali youth.

The project, which is written by Jinu Abraham, features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi plays the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music. Sujith Vasudev is the DOP. The Shaji Kailas directorial is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. Kaduva has been slated to hit the theatres during the Eid season of 2022.