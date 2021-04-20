Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva: Meet The Cast & Crew Of The Project

Kaduva, the highly-anticipated action-thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has finally started rolling. The movie, which marks the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas after a long gap of 6 years, went on floors after multiple delays. Interestingly, the sources close to Kaduva have revealed some exciting details about its cast and crew.

Interestingly, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer will mark the comeback of popular Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi into the Malayalam film industry, after the great success of Lucifer. As per the reports, Oberoi is playing the lead antagonist in Kaduva, thus marking his second onscreen collaboration with Prithviraj.

Kaduva, which is said to be an out-and-out mass entertainer, will feature Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. The movie thus marks the young actress's first onscreen collaboration with the leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie will feature the frequent collaborators of director Shaji Kailas including Sai Kumar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, and so on. Dileesh Pothan and Kalabhavan Shahjohn are also said to be a part of the project.

As reported earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, which is inspired by a real-life person. According to director Shaji Kailas, even though the movie is based on the character Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan, the story is mostly fictional. Jinu Abraham, who has earlier associated with Prithviraj for several projects including Masters, London Bridge, and Adam Joan, has penned the script.

S Thaman, the young musician who is best known for the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, will make his Malayalam debut with Kaduva. Ravi K Chandran is the DOP and Shameer Mohammed handles the editing. Kaduva is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

