Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva: The Music Composing Begins In Hyderabad

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to start shooting for his much-awaited project Kaduva very soon. As per the latest updates, the music composing of Kaduva recently started in Hyderabad. The makers revealed the highly exciting update through the official social media pages of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

The team took to the official page of Kaduva and shared a picture of music composer S Thaman, with director Shaji Kailas and writer Jinu Abraham. According to the sources close to the project, the music composing of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is currently progressing in Hyatt Part, Hyderabad. Kaduva marks the Malayalam cinema debut of S Thaman, who is one of the most sought-after musicians of the South Indian film industry.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to kickstart the shooting of the Shaji Kailas directorial immediately after he wraps up the Andhadhun remake, Bhramam. An official update on the highly anticipated project is expected to be made very soon.

As reported earlier, Kaduva is being made with a whopping budget. The Shaji Kailas directorial is touted to be one of the most expensive films of its lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's acting career. If the reports are to be believed, the project might need special permission to shoot, as the movie demands a 50-members crew to be present on the set.

The team is yet to finalise the female lead and the rest of the star cast of Kaduva. Ravi K Chandran, the senior cinematographer has been roped in as the director of photography. Shameer Mohammed is the editor. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

