Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva To Get An Eid 2022 Release: Reports

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema recently resumed the shooting of his ambitious project Kaduva. The movie, which is touted to be a mass entertainer, marks the comeback of senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, after a long gap of 7 years. Now, the sources have dropped a major hint on the release date of the Prithviraj starrer.

If the reports are to be believed, Kaduva might hit the screens as an Eid 2022 special release. According to the reports, the makers are planning to have a grand theatrical release for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, which marks his comeback to masala entertainers after a very long gap.

As per the sources close to the project, leading man Prithviraj is planning to wrap up Kaduva with a 70-days long schedule, by the end of 2021. After finishing the shooting of the project, the actor-filmmaker will take a break from cinema to concentrate on his physical makeover for the highly anticipated Blessy directorial, Aadujeevitham.

Kaduva, which is scripted by writer-director Jinu Abraham, features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the central character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. The movie features Saikumar, Siddique, Janardhanan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harisree Ashokan, Kochu Preman, Samyuktha Menon, Rahul Madhav, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi might return to Mollywood after Lucifer, as the lead antagonist of Kaduva.

As reported earlier, Kaduva is made with a whopping budget and is expected to be one of the most expensive films of its lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's acting career. S Thaman, the popular musician who is best known for the music of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is making his Malayalam debut with Kaduva. Abhinandan Ramanujam handles the cinematography. Shameer Mohammed is the editor. The Shaji Kailas directorial is jointly produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.