Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi Gets A Release Date: To Hit The Theatres On May 13

Kuruthi, the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has finally got a release date. The highly anticipated project has been slated to hit the theatres on May 13, 2021. Prithviraj and the rest of the cast and crew members of Kuruthi announced the news by revealing a new poster of the movie, on Friday (April 15, 2021).

PS: We at @prithvirajproductions and Team #Kuruthi hope and pray that we are able to overcome the 2nd wave of this pandemic that has hit us, and things will be back to some semblance of normalcy soon." wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his Instagram post.

Expectations over the Manu Warrier directorial, which is said to be an out-and-out political thriller was increased after the release of its highly promising teaser. From the power-packed teaser, it has been confirmed that Kuruthi is going to be a first-of-its-kind cinematic experience for the audiences who love watching different cinema.

Kuruthi, the movie which is said to be a socio-political thriller, marks the Malayalam debut of young filmmaker Manu Warrier. According to director Manu, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The project is scripted by newcomer Anish Pallyal.

The project features a stellar star cast, including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya, in the other pivotal roles. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score. Akhilesh Mohan handles the editing. Kuruthi is produced by Supriya Menon, under the banner Prithviraj Productions.

