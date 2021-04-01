Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi: The Official Teaser To Release On April 3

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming project, Kuruthi. Recently, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently took to his official social media pages and confirmed that the Kuruthi teaser is gearing up for a release. The much-awaited teaser will be released on April 3, 2021, Saturday at 6 PM.

"#KURUTHI A vow to kill...An oath to protect! കുരുതി കൊല്ലും എന്ന വാക്ക്...കാക്കും എന്ന പ്രതിജ്ഞ! Teaser on 03/04/2021 6PM IST." wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his social media post. The actor-filmmaker's announcement has come out as a great surprise for his fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for an update on the project.

Coming to Kuruthi, the movie which is said to be a socio-political thriller, marks the Malayalam debut of young filmmaker Manu Warrier. According to the filmmaker, the movie deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The project is scripted by newcomer Anish Pallyal.

As reported earlier, Kuruthi has already earned the "superhit" status by collecting over Rs. 15 Crore with its pre-release business. The trade experts suggest that this is an exceptional pre-release business for a project that is made with a limited budget of Rs. 4 Crore and does not have an extraordinary pre-release hype surrounding it.

Along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kuruthi features a stellar star cast, including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya in the supporting roles. The Manu Warrier directorial is produced by Supriya Menon, under the banner Prithviraj Productions.

Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and original score. Akhilesh Mohan handles the editing. If the reports are to be true, the release date of Kuruthi might get revealed along with its official teaser.

