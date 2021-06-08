Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Sensible Attitude Wins The Internet; Actor Forgives And Motivates His Imposter

Zillions of fans and followers of Prithviraj Sukumaran can't keep calm as he wins their hearts with his recent gesture on social media. Apparently, the actor on Monday (June 7) took to his social media handle to call out a fake profile created on Clubhouse, an audio-only app.

Revealing the imposter's identity and sharing the person's original Instagram handle and the fake account created on Clubhouse, the star wrote, "Claiming to be me on social media is one thing. Claiming to be me, mimicking my voice, and using an ID that closely resembles my insta handle is all together criminal. Please stop this. I AM NOT ON CLUBHOUSE!"

Following this, several netizens were seen expressing disgust over the incident and even slammed the imposter who is a mimicry artist. A few also revealed that though they tried asking the imposter about his original identity, he kept on repeating that he is by all means Prithviraj Sukumaran. Later, after the actor's post went viral, the imposter took to his Instagram handle and apologized for the same stating that the account was made purely for entertainment. Defending himself while also understanding his mistake, he revealed that the account has been deleted.

Well, after the imposter issued an apology, Prithviraj penned down a motivational note on his Instagram page asking the person to dream big and work hard. Wishing him a foremost career and letting him know the reason behind his imperative take, the Cold Case actor wrote, "Dear Sooraj. It's alright. I understand that it was all meant to be a harmless joke. But I hope by now you've realised that something like this could have very serious repercussions. At one point, I believe more than 2500 people were listening in to you and that a good majority of them thought it was me speaking. I had repeated calls and messages from many people in and outside the industry, and it was imperative that I put an immediate stop to it. I'm glad you admit that it was a mistake. Mimicry is a wonderful art form and I'm sure you know many of Malayalam cinema's all time greats have found their way into the industry from the world of mimicry. Dream big, work hard and never stop learning. I hope you have an illustrious career ahead and wish you the very best."

The actor concluded his post saying that he doesn't condone online abuse and reminded everyone that he is not on Clubhouse.

Prithviraj has a string of projects in his kitty including Kuruthi, Star, Jana Gana Mana, Cold Case, Bhramam, Aadujeevitham, Theerppu, and Kaduva which are under different stages of production. The handsome actor is also a part of Mohanlal's directorial debut Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The star will also be directing Empuraan, sequel to the 2019 Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer.