Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares The Lyrical Music Video Of The Track ‘Vetta Mrigam’ From KURUTHI

Amazon Prime Video's Onam special release Kuruthi is making all the right noise ever since the star-studded film was announced.

Fueling anticipation among fans, Prithviraj Sukumaran today shared a gripping track and lyrical video from the movie titled 'Vetta Mrigam'. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy and the vocals are by Zia Ul Haq and Resmi Sateesh. The lyrics are by Rafeeq Ahmed. The video which features the ensemble star cast gives a sneak-peek into what viewers can expect in this thriller film. This foot-tapping number and gripping video will definitely have fans counting days to the premiere date of the film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shared the first lyrical video of Kuruthi on his social media pages, wrote: "The predator, prey and the protector! #VettaMrigam Lyrical Video!"

Produced by Supriya Menon and directed by Manu Warrier, Kuruthi features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Roshan Mathew, Mamukkoya, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, and Murali Gopi in pivotal roles.

The movie will premiere globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

Watch the lyrical musical video of 'Vetta Mrigam' here: