Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares The Lyrical Music Video Of The Track ‘Vetta Mrigam’ From KURUTHI

Amazon
Prime
Video's
Onam
special
release
Kuruthi
is
making
all
the
right
noise
ever
since
the
star-studded
film
was
announced.
Fueling
anticipation
among
fans,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
today
shared
a
gripping
track
and
lyrical
video
from
the
movie
titled
'Vetta
Mrigam'.
The
music
is
composed
by
Jakes
Bejoy
and
the
vocals
are
by
Zia
Ul
Haq
and
Resmi
Sateesh.
The
lyrics
are
by
Rafeeq
Ahmed.
The
video
which
features
the
ensemble
star
cast
gives
a
sneak-peek
into
what
viewers
can
expect
in
this
thriller
film.
This
foot-tapping
number
and
gripping
video
will
definitely
have
fans
counting
days
to
the
premiere
date
of
the
film.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
who
shared
the
first
lyrical
video
of
Kuruthi
on
his
social
media
pages,
wrote:
"The
predator,
prey
and
the
protector!
#VettaMrigam
Lyrical
Video!"