Prithviraj Sukumaran & Supriya Menon Celebrate 10th Anniversary; Wish Each Other With Adorable Posts!

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon, the popular actor-filmmaker and his journalist-producer wife, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today. Reportedly, the couple had a private celebration with their little daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj aka Ally. Later, Prithviraj and Supriya took to their respective social media pages to wish each other, on completing a decade of marital bliss.

The actor-filmmaker wished his dear wife on the anniversary, by sharing a still from the wedding reception with an adorable note. "10 years ❤️ Not everyone is lucky enough to find a best friend, soulmate and partner all in the same person. We've celebrated together when the whole world was cheering, and we've held hands when it seemed like the whole world was trying to pull us down. Mother to my wonderful child, and the strength that's held me together, this woman deserves a medal for having put up with me for the last 10 years! I love you Sups! To the next 10 and forever!," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his post.

Supriya Menon, on the other hand, shared two throwback pictures with Prithviraj on her official Instagram page and wrote: "Happy 10th anniversary to my amazing partner @therealprithvi! It's been a decade and we have grown together as a couple and also as individuals. We have had many arguments, disagreements but also many beautiful moments over the course of the last 10 years. I am sharing throwback pictures during this time of lockdown looking back at the wonderful memories with you. The second picture is from my baby shower in 2014 and is one of my absolute favourites! The most wonderful thing besides many others of our union is our awesome daughter Ally! Here's to the past decade and many more to come! Happy anniversary daada! I love you!@therealprithvi ❤️🤗😘"

Coming to their respective careers, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead role in Kuruthi and Kaduva, the upcoming projects produced by Supriya Menon under their home banner Prithviraj Productions.