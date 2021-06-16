Prithviraj Sukumaran To Direct A Film Before Empuraan; Takes Inspiration From Daughter Alankrita!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is all set to direct a film, before the highly anticipated Lucifer sequel Empuraan. The exciting news was revealed by the actor-filmmaker himself, with a recent social media post. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran has taken inspiration from his little daughter Alankrita, for his next directorial venture.

The Empuraan director recently took to his social media handles and shared a little story written by his dear daughter Alankrita aka Ally. The proud father stated that it is the best storyline he heard during this lockdown. Prithviraj Sukumaran also confirmed that he has decided to don the director's cap once again.

Read Prithviraj's social media post, here:

"This was the best story line I heard during this lockdown. But since shooting this in the midst of a pandemic seemed an unlikely proposition, I chose another script. Yup. Thinking of getting behind the camera again. To do a film that I think can be pulled off under Covid restrictions and regulations. Details will follow soon 🙂 #DirectionBugBites #Ally'sStories."

Prithviraj Sukumaran's announcement has left his fans and followers, who are eagerly waiting to see the actor in the director's role once again. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the project so far, the sources close to the actor-filmmaker suggest that he is planning to direct a small-budget venture, which will be entirely shot in Kerala. As Prithviraj confirmed, more details regarding the project will be revealed soon.