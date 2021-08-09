Prithviraj Sukumaran To Direct A Lucifer Spin-Off Web Series: To Launch The Project Soon?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent is totally busy in his acting and filmmaking careers, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The Lucifer director is currently busy with the making of his second directorial venture, the Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy. Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran has now made a major revelation about his next outing as a director.

In a recent interview given to a leading media, the actor-filmmaker confirmed that he is planning to direct a Lucifer spin-off. However, the project is not a feature film but is being made as a web series. Prithviraj Sukumaran also revealed that the Lucifer spin-off will be made in Hindi as an 8-episodes long mini web series.

According to the Bro Daddy director, the primary discussions on the project are currently going on with a major OTT platform. Prithviraj Sukumaran added that the biggest challenge for him, as a director, is to make time to direct the Lucifer spin-off web series. However, it is confirmed that the multi-faceted talent might launch the project soon, once things fall into place.

If the rumours are to be believed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is planning to team up with the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video for the Lucifer spin-off series. However, it is yet to be revealed whether Mohanlal, the leading man of the Lucifer franchise will return as Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram in the spin-off series.

After the huge success of Lucifer, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran was originally supposed to join hands for the sequel of the project, Empuraan. However, the project is now delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the actor-director duo teamed up for Bro Daddy, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer. The shooting of the project, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, is currently progressing in Hyderabad.