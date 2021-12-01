Prithviraj Sukumaran To Direct A Web Series; To Officially Announce The Project Soon!

Prithviraj Sukumaran is unarguably one of the busiest actors of contemporary Malayalam cinema. The multi-faceted talent has some highly exciting projects in the pipeline, as both an actor and filmmaker. If the latest reports are to be believed, Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to direct a web series, very soon.

According to the latest updates, Prithviraj will make his Hindi directorial debut with a web series, which is based on India's "biscuit king" Rajan Pillai. The reports suggest that the actor himself will appear as Rajan Pillai in the web series, which will be bankrolled by Saregama's Yoodle Films. Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to officially announce the project, very soon.

Earlier, the actor-filmmaker had revealed that he is in talks to direct a mini-web series in Hindi. It was reported that it will be a prequel to his directorial debut project, the 2019-released Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. However, is yet to be revealed whether the actor's upcoming Hindi web series has any connection with this project.

Coming to his acting career, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of his upcoming mass entertainer, Kaduva. The movie, which is directed by the senior filmmaker Shaji Kailas, will mark the actor's comeback to mass hero characters after a very long gap. Kaduva is expected to hit the theatres as an Eid 2022 release.

Bro Daddy, which marked Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a filmmaker, is now gearing up for an OTT release. Mohanlal has essayed the central character in the film, which features the director in a key role. The release date of the much-awaited project is expected to be revealed very soon. Prithviraj has many more highly anticipated projects on pipeline, including Theerppu, Alphonse Puthren's Gold, Blessy' Aadujeevitham, Aashiq Abu's Neelavelicham, Kaapa, and more.