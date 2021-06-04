Prithviraj Sukumaran To Present Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie In Malayalam!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is all set to present, 777 Charlie, the upcoming Rakshit Shetty starrer in Malayalam. The actor-filmmaker will present the Malayalam version of 777 Charlie, under his home banner Prithviraj Productions. The exciting update was announced by Prithviraj himself, with a social media post recently.

"I've had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from this film. I cannot tell you how happy we at Prithviraj Productions are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content and truly mind blowing in its execution! Prithviraj Productions presents the saga of Charlie & Dharma, #777Charlie," wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his social media post.

Rakshit Shetty, the leading man, and co-producer of 777 Charlie, stated his excitement about collaborating with Prithviraj Productions, with an Instagram post. "This time we were clear on one thing. We wanted to associate with people who would believe in the product we have been working on for the last three years. Believe in it so much that they would recieve it as their own and release it. The reaction what we got from @therealprithvi was exactly that when he watched our showreel. That appreciation was enough for us. We knew this film will get its due in Malayalam. Thank you Prithviraj for being a part of this beautiful journey 🤗," wrote Shetty.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran is not the only Malayalam celeb who is associating with the highly anticipated project. Vineeth Sreenivasan, the popular actor-singer-filmmaker, has recently joined the project as the Malayalam singing voice of Rakshit Shetty.

Coming to Prithviraj Productions, the banner is associating with the Kannada film industry for the second time with 777 Charlie. The home banner of Prithviraj Sukumaran is also presenting the Malayalam version of the prestigious project KGF Chapter 2, which features popular actor Yash in the lead role.