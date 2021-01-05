Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up Kuruthi; Shares A Glimpse Of What Is In Store!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker wrapped up his highly anticipated upcoming project Kuruthi. The exciting update was revealed by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself, through his official social media pages. The actor took to his pages and shared a pack-up poster of Kuruthi, along with a special note thus providing a glimpse of what is in store for the audiences.

"KURUTHI.

In a career spanning 2 decades and more than a 100 films, Kuruthi has to be one of the most intense, fast paced shooting schedules I have ever been a part of. To make a full length feature film that has songs, thrills, suspense, high risk scenes, choreographed action and chase sequences and stunts in the deep forest...all this in such a short span of time, and yet achieve top quality technical finesse is incredible. Absolute full marks to the crew to have kept pace with this fast yet superbly efficient process. Couldn't be more proud as a producer with what we've made, and couldn't be happier as an actor to be part of a cast that's delivered some stellar performances.

Can't wait for you all to watch this! 😊❤️

#Kuruthi Pack up!", wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran in his post.

The actor-filmmaker's post about Kuruthi has impressed both the audiences and film industry members, including his close friend Dulquer Salmaan. "Congrats !!!! That's so awesome ! Cant wait to watch. All the best to the whole team ! 🤗🤗❤️❤️", Dulquer commented on Prithviraj's Instagram post.

Coming to Kuruthi, the multi-starrer project, which is produced by Supriya Menon for Prithviraj Productions was entirely shot at Eerattupetta, Kottayam, majorly indoors. The project, which marks the Malayalam debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier reportedly deals with a revenge story, that is narrated in the backdrop of socio-political scenarios. The Prithviraj starrer features a great supporting cast, including Roshan Mathew, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Mamukoya, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Naslen, and Sagar Surya.

