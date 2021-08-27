Producer And Chef Naushad Passes Away At 55

Renowned producer and chef Naushad breathed his last on Friday (August 27) reportedly due to abdomen-related ailments. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for the same for the last three years. Also, he underwent heart surgery in April this year and was admitted to a private hospital a month ago. He was 55 and is survived by his 13-year-old daughter Nashwa. Sadly, his wife had died two weeks ago.

As per reports, recently his friend Noushad Alathur shared about Naushad's health condition through social media and even revealed that he was critical.

The Funeral will take place at Tiruvalla's Muttur Juma Masjid at 4 pm.

Naushad was the owner of Kerala's catering and restaurant group 'Naushad, The Big Chef'. He ventured into the film industry by bankrolling director Blessy's maiden venture Kaazhcha (2004) featuring Mammootty and Padmapriya in the lead roles.

The film also fetched him the year's Kerala State Film Award. Kaazhcha won 5 awards in the categories- Best Film With Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Quality, Best Debutant Director, Best Actor and Best Child Artist (2). Naushad had also produced super hit films like Spanish Masala (2012), Lion (2006), Chattambinadu (2009) and Best Actor (2010).

The Chef had also hosted various culinary shows in different Malayalam channels, which also garnered immense love from the mini-screen audiences.