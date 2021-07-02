Puzhayamma To Get Direct-To-OTT Release On Jio Cinema

One of the highly talked about Malayalam films, Puzhayamma has become the latest to take the over-the-top (OTT) route for its release. The film will be premiered on streaming platform Jio Cinema on July 1, 2021.

Sharing the big news through their social media handle, Jio Studio's latest tweet read, "Straight to digital, watch @jiostudios' social drama #Puzhayamma,a quest to save a polluted river, shot completely on a river,a first in world films statistics, #StreamingNow on @JioCinema.Dir @ManiVijeesh starring @LindaArsenio #Meenakshi @GokulamMovies."

Revolving around the subject of environmental conservation, the film is based on the endearing friendship between a 13-year-old-girl and an American tourist, who are on a mission to save a polluted river despite incessant hurdles.

Completely shot on a river, Puzhayamma is directed by Vijeesh Mani and stars Linda Arsenio and Meenakshi in the lead roles. Backed by renowned producer Gokulam Gopalan under his production banner Gokulam Movies, the film also stars Prakash Chengal, Unniraju, Roji P Kurian, Thampy Antony and KPAC Leelakrishnan in key roles. Social activist Fathima Al Mansoori will also appear in a cameo role in the film.

With story penned by Vijeesh Mani and dialogues written by Prakash Vadikkal, Puzhayamma has camera cranked by S Loganathan and editing carried out by Raahul Clubde. The socially-oriented drama has music composed by Kilimanoor Ramavarma. On a related note, the film's trailer was released on June 28 this year.