Puzhu: The Mammootty-Parvathy Thiruvothu Starrer To Hit The Theatres In January 2022

Puzhu, the highly anticipated project that features Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, is currently nearing the final stage of its production. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Ratheena Sharshad, is touted to be a social thriller. As per the latest updates, Puzhu is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release.

The sources close to the Mammootty starrer suggest that the project is slated to hit theatres worldwide in January 2022, thus marking the megastar's first release for the year. The makers of Puzhu are expected to officially announce the exciting update, once the release date is finalised.

Even though there were rumours which suggested that Puzhu might go the OTT way, the sources close to the project have rubbished the same. According to the reports, leading man Mammootty is keen to release the film in the theatres, and has discussed the same with the makers. The theatre owners have been supporting the megastar for his decision to support the industry.

If the reports are to be believed, Puzhu marks Mammootty's comeback to the negative roles after a long gap. The Ratheena directorial, which reportedly deals with a socially-relevant subject, is distributed by Dulquer Salmaan under his home banner Wayfarer Films. Thus, the movie will mark Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son Dulquer.

Puzhu features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Indrans, Malavika Menon, and so on essay the supporting roles. The Mammootty starrer is jointly scripted by Unda writer Harshad and Varathan fame writers duo Suhas and Sharfu. Theni Eswar is the DOP. Manu Jagadh is the art director. Vishnu Govind and Sreeshankar handle the sound design. Sameera Saneesh heads the costumes department. Puzhu is bankrolled by Mammootty's close associate S George, under the banner CynCill Celluloid.