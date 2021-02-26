Ram Is A Realistic Mass Film; Jeethu Joseph Opens Up About The Mohanlal Starrer

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the much-loved actor-director duo are joining hands once again for the upcoming project Ram. The highly anticipated project has been delayed indefinitely, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview, director Jeethu revealed some exciting details about Ram and the genre of the Mohanlal starrer.

In a recent interview given to a leading online portal, the filmmaker revealed that Ram is a realistic mass film. According to Jeethu Joseph, the Mohanlal starrer is a mass film, but it is not like the formula Tamil mass films. Instead, the mass elements are included in the narrative in a more realistic manner.

The director also confirmed that Ram will have high voltage action sequences, that have been shot in a realistic manner. About 50 percent of the shooting of the Mohanlal starrer was finished before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. The team had completed the dubbing works of the finished portions of Ram, recently.

Jeethu Joseph is now busy with the making of Drushyam 2, the Telugu version of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 that features Venkatesh in the lead role. The director is planning to resume the shooting of Ram once he completes the Telugu project. But this will be possible only if the world comes back to normalcy within April 2021. Otherwise, the director will team up with a young actor, for his next project.

Coming to Ram, popular actress Trisha Krishnan appears as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. Indrajith Sukumaran, Bollywood actor Adil Hussain, Prachi Tehlan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Durga Krishna, Liyona Lishoy, and so on essay the other pivotal roles. Ram is jointly produced by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

