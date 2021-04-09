Rani Mukerji Heaps Praise On The Great Indian Kitchen; Says It Is A Brilliant Film!

The Great Indian Kitchen, the much-acclaimed family drama, has highly impressed the renowned Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji. Jeo Baby, the director of The Great Indian Kitchen revealed the exciting news through his official social media pages, recently. Rani Mukerji shared a special message for the director via Prithviraj Sukumaran, her Aiyyaa co-star.

Jeo Baby shared a screenshot of Prithviraj Sukumaran's messages, in which the actor has forwarded the special note Rani Mukerji send him, on his social media pages. "Hi Geo. This is Prithviraj. Rani Mukerji saw your film and wanted me to convey to you what she thought is The Great Indian Kitchen. So I'll copy/paste her message here for you to see. PS: I'm yet to see the film, but congrats on the great success. Cheers" wrote Prithviraj.

The actor-filmmaker then shared Rani Mukerji's special message for Jeo Baby, which reads: "Prithvi... It's me... there's a film called The Great Indian Kitchen... I saw it... and thought it was brilliant!!! Pls can you tell the director that I loveddd the film and it's one of the greatest Indian films made in recent times... I saw your name pop up so thought I can send this message to you... Itssss soooo good the movie... hope you doing good... love to the little one... talk to u soon..."

The Great Indian Kitchen, which features Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, has been receiving exceptional reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which was originally released on Nee Stream, recently premiered on the renowned OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

