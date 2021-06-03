Remya Suresh Files Police Complaint Over Morphed Video

Revealing her unfortunate plight, Malayalam actress Remya Suresh recently took to her Facebook handle to inform her fans that she has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police in Alappuzha and the cyber cell, over an alleged morphed video. Stating that the content was shared by one of her friends who found it on social media, the actress said that the girl in the video looked similar to her.

She said, "Though it is not clearly visible, her facial features look similar to mine. People who know me will be able to make out a difference. However, I am afraid others won't be able to see it." Adding about the complaint she has filed, Remya said that the police officers have been supportive and they immediately took an action by collecting data of the WhatsApp group, its admin and members who have been sharing the video to different platforms.

Revealing that she has been getting immense support of her husband who is working abroad, the Nizhal actress said, "My husband has been calling me up to console me during this tough time. I have no clue about the number of people who have already watched it. How do I go to every single person to tell them the actual reality? I am very sure I have nothing to do with the person shown in the video."

Remya Suresh concluded the video message by requesting people to not message her or think about her otherwise, adding that she has worked hard to reach where she is today without making any compromises.

