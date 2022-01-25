Republic Day 2022: Patriotic Dialogues Of Mohanlal You Can’t Afford To Miss!

Keerthichakra

Release Date: July 4, 2006

Director: Major Ravi

"Tum jaise harami logon ko kabhi saamne aake vaar karne ki himmat nahi hai. Magar hum hindustani kabhi peeche se vaar nahi kiya. Tere jaise hazar haramiyon ke liye mere jaise ek hi hindustani commando kaafi hai kyunki usme sau karod hindustaniyon ka ashirwaad ka khoon beh raha hai. Tum jaise logo ke liye banduk ki zarurat nahi hai. Mera haath hi kaafi hai."

Translation

"Rascals like you are afraid to confront and attack us. But we Indians never attack from behind. Just one Indian commando like me can alone deal with thousands of rascals like you. Because I have the blessings of hundred crore Indians. I don't need a gun to handle cowards like you."

Kaalapani

Release Date: April 12, 1996

Director: Priyadarshan

"That is your intention, Njingal innu bharikuna oru rajyavum nale swathanthram kityalum purogamikan padilanu ula feudal complex. Adinanu divide and rule ennu policyude peril matha vairagyatinte vithukal inne pagituladu. Pakshe innu njingal ee cheyuna droham, nale ee rajyathinu swanthanthram kityalum aali padarum. That will destroy the country. But there will be a day when every Indian will realize that India has only one religion and that is patriotism."

Translation

"It's your feudal complex that the regions you have lost will never progress. You are only planting seeds of religious hatred through the divide and rule policy. Even if we get freedom it will divide us and destroy the nation. But there will be a day when every Indian will realize that India has only one religion and that is patriotism"

1971: Beyond Borders

Release Date: April 7, 2017

Director: Major Ravi

"Swandam naadinte reksheku kaval nikyumbo thoku ela sir thokata changutamanu bhadante ayudham."

Translation

"While standing guard for our nation's security, a soldier's weapon is not a gun, but his infallible valour."

Kandahar

Release Date: December 16, 2010

Director: Major Ravi

"Disc identity eniyum verum sir. Marana bhayam ela tonunadu. Thirichuadikanula athmaviryavum lekshyam pidichedkuvan ula aveshavum aaanu.. adinu idayil anu njangalude avasanam engil, senikya vyuhangalil ninum alapikuna last postum gun saluteum etuvangi ee nadinodu vidaparayunadil njangal abhimanikunu."

Translation

"There will be many more disc identities. We are not afraid of death. The confidence to hit back is what is keeping us alive. And even if we have to give our lives in the battlefield, we will be proud to receive the gun salute and say goodbye to the world."