Revathy Sampath Reveals The Names Of Her Harassers; The List Includes This Senior Actor!

Revathy Sampath, the Malayalam actor recently took to her official social media handles and released a list of people, who have allegedly harassed her. Shockingly, Revathy Sampath's list includes a few actors and technicians from the film industry, including a highly popular senior actor. The actress's revelation has now created quite a stir on social media.

Read Revathy Sampath's post here:

"This list comprised of people who have sexually, mentally, emotionally, and verbally harassed me. I am mentioning the names of these criminals below.

1) Rajesh Touchriver (Director)

2) Siddique (Actor)

3) Ashique Mahi (Photographer)

4) Shiju (Actor)

5) Abhil Dev (Kerala Fashion League founder)

6) Ajay Prabhakar (Doctor)

7) MS Padhush (Abuser)

8) Sourabh Krishnan (Cyber Bully)

9) Nandu Ashokan (Abuser, DYFI Unit Committee member, Nedunkar)

10) Maxwell Jose (Short film director)

11) Shanoob Karuvath and Chackos Cakes (Ad director)

12) Ragendh Pai (Cast Me Perfect, Casting Director)

13) Sarun Leo (ESAF Bank Agent, Valiyathura)

14) Binu (Sub Inspector of Police, Poonthura Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram)."

However, Revathy Sampath's revelation has been receiving mixed responses from the netizens. The actress has been receiving from support from a ground of followers, who have lauded her for her will to reveal the names of her harassers. However, there is also a group of netizens who have been criticizing Revathy for making a social media revelation, instead of taking the route of law. They allege that the actress's move is a mere publicity stunt.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan (011) 27859158; JAGORI (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.