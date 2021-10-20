Rima Kallingal Becomes First Mollywood Actor To Launch NFT Project, Shares Her Artwork- The Insurgent Bloom

Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal has become the latest to join the NFT (Non-fungible tokens) bandwagon. The diva took to her Twitter handle to share the big news and the breathtaking artwork which she launched recently.

She tweeted, "Launched my first NFT project 'The Insurgent Bloom' and the bid is on.! This becomes the first NFT project by a Malayalam actor My team : @the_bohomonk @francis_kurien and @LAMI_MUSIC https://foundation.app/@rimakallingal/~/98626... Kudos to @ThambiMelvin @Anadamel & team @NFTMalayali."

Launched my first NFT project 'The Insurgent Bloom' and the bid is on.! 🎊🎊



This becomes the first NFT project by a Malayalam actor 🤍



My team : @the_bohomonk @francis_kurien and @LAMI_MUSIChttps://t.co/pfxouJVCoT



Kudos to @ThambiMelvin @ANadamel & team @NFTMalayali pic.twitter.com/K7HEBRIQzO — rima kallingal (@rimarajan) October 18, 2021

The artwork has been created in collaboration with artists like Francis Kurien (Franky), Lakshmi KTP (Lami), Mahesh Krishnan (Bohomonk) and NFT Malayali (A global collective of Malayali artists from all genres in the crypto art space). As per reports, Kurien has directed the photoshoot and motion graphic. Rima Kallingal is the muse, Mahesh has created the content and Lakshmi has composed the music for the breathtaking artwork.

Interestingly, Rima's artwork- The Insurgent Bloom is inspired by Neelakurinji, a flower that blooms once in 12 years in the Western Ghats (Munnar). With her artwork, the talented starlet has become Mollywood's first actor to launch an NFT project. The auction for The Insurgent Bloom took place between October 17 and 18 and was bought by Barthazian for 2.75 ether (Rs 7.95 lakh). Let us tell you that Rima has already announced that 50% of what she gets out of NFT will be used to support female filmmakers' movies.

For those who are unaware, NFTs are blockchain-certified copies of real-world art, pictures, videos and music that are unique and cannot be replicated.