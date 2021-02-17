Rithu Manthra: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestant!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the Mohanlal-hosted show has already entered the favourites list of the Malayalam television audiences. Among the Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants, Rithu Manthra has garnered attention with her performance in the grand premiere. To the uninitiated, Rithu Manthra entered the showbiz as a model and later tried a hand in acting. She is also a talented singer.

In her introduction to the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, the multi-faceted talent had opened up about her journey, to host Mohanlal. Rithu Manthra aspires to create her own place and identity at the Bigg Boss house and wants to prove her capabilities.

Here is everything you need to know about Rithu Manthra. Have a look...